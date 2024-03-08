Weather Alert: Flood Watch issued for the local area Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northern and central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. The Watch is in effect from Friday evening through late Saturday night.

We can expect to wake up on to rain tomorrow morning and for it to continue for the next 24 hours, possibly causing flash flooding.

According to the NWS, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could rise further with more heavy rain. A storm system will produce moderate to heavy rainfall in the region between Friday night and Saturday night. Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with locally high amounts possible. This rainfall may combine with saturated soil conditions to produce flooding.”

Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

