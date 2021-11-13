Weather Alert: Freeze and Frost Warning overnight in the local areas

Brrr! A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory have been issued for north and central Georgia. Overnight low temperatures will struggle to make it above the freezing mark through early Sunday morning in these areas. Make sure to bring any sensitive plants indoors tonight!🥶 #gawx pic.twitter.com/ZCbI8ifqBo — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 13, 2021

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the local area, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties, from 10 p.m. this evening, Nov. 13, 2021 to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures are expect to drop to at or near 32 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could damage crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents are urged to take steps now to protect plants from the cold and to make sure pets have adequate protection from the cold.

According to the warning, to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.