Weather Alert: Freeze warning for local area overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. The Freeze Warning remains in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service