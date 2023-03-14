Weather Alert: Freeze Warning for overnight Monday; Freeze Watch for overnight Tuesday

March 12, 2023 – Credit: National Weather Service

Winter is not quite done yet. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of north Georgia for overnight Monday, March 13 into Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023. The warning covers portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

In addition, a Freeze Watch has now been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The Freeze Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 and the Freeze Watch remains in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, March 15.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY… …FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, with temperatures as low as 23 in the upper elevations of north Georgia.

The NWS reports:

Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid-20s to lower 30s are expected. Walton County is predicted to get down to 29 degrees at some point overnight

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The rain is expected to be out of here Sunday so it is unlikely for there to be a repeat of March 13, 29 years ago, when the area experienced the “Blizzard of 1993.”