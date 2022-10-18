Weather Alert: Freeze warning in effect from midnight Tuesday

Freeze Watch issued for Overnight Wednesday into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued the first freeze warning for this upcoming fall/winter season. It is expected to occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. A Freeze Watch has been issued for late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

According to the the NWS, sub-freezing temperatures, as low as 31 are expected for the local area between midnight tonight an 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia. This includes Gwinnett, Walton and the surrounding counties.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and couple possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. You are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and to take steps to prevent possible bursting of outdoor water pipes. To prevent this pipes could be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.