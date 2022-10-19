Weather Alert: Freeze warning in effect from midnight Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. A

According to the the NWS, sub-freezing temperatures, as low as high 20s to low 30s are expected for the local area between midnight tonight an 10 a.m. Thursday morning for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia. This includes Gwinnett, Walton and the surrounding counties.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and couple possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. You are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and to take steps to prevent possible bursting of outdoor water pipes. To prevent this pipes could be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.