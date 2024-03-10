Weather Alert: Freeze Warning issued overnight March 10/11

Don’t be fooled by the bright sunshine and last week’s 70 degree temperatures. It’s still winter – and just to remind you, we’ve been warned to expect a freeze overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning, from 11 p.m. tonight, March 10, until 9 a.m. tomorrow, for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, which certainly includes the local area.

According to the NWS, frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Temperatures may drop down to freezing in the local area and even lower in counties further north.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing,” the NWS noted.

It may not quite feel like it just yet, but spring is just over a week away, officially at 11.06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. The 10-day forecast actually gives us another shot at freezing temperatures just about then, but that should be short-lived. So bundle up for a little while more, higher temperatures are just around the corner. We will soon be able to enjoy those extra daylight hours we’ve just been given.

