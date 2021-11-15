Weather Alert: Frost Advisory for the overnight hours into Monday

The National Weather Service has issued an overnight Frost Advisory for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 3 – 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered and residents are encouraged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.