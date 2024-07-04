Weather Alert: Heat Advisory July 4th with indices up to 109 degrees

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 1 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, for portions of Georgia including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties with heat indices expected to reach 109 degrees. This hot weather is expected to continue into the weekend and additional heat advisories may be necessary.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. People are warned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

