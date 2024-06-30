Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Sunday with indices up to 106

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024, for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia which includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. People are warned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

