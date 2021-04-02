Weather Alert: High fire danger and freeze warning issued

It looks like our slide into spring continues to blow hot and cold. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

High Fire Danger conditions are expected to continue this afternoon into the evening for most of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidities and low fuel moisture. Relative Humidities of 25 % or less are expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be the from N to NE at 6 – 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Refer to local burn regulations if you plan any burning and if you do plan any outdoor burning, you are urged to use extreme caution.

A Freeze Warning from midnight April 2 until 10 a.m. Saturday also has been issued. Temperatures as low as 29 degrees overnight can be expected. The resulting frost and freeze conditions can kill crops as well as other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. You are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing causing bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Again, welcome to spring 2021. It is just having a little difficulty establishing itself this year.