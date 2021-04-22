Weather Alert: High fire danger for Thursday afternoon

Georgia’s spring weather continues to blow hot and cold! After temperatures close to freezing overnight, we now have a high fire danger for this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a High Fire Danger alert for several counties in central and east Georgia due to low relative humidities and dry fuels, including in Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS,”Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 7 to 12 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.”