Weather Alert: National Weather Service, and radar, say snow possible after 11 p.m. tonight

UPDATE (Dec. 26 – 5:30 p.m.) – The National Weather Service, as well as the NWS radar, is predicting a possible light snow shower and/or flurries in the local area after 11 p.m tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Click or tap on this link for the radar. The system is supposed to move out by 1 or 2 a.m.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area.

At 4:10 a.m. this morning, the NWS reported that a fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta’s southern suburbs.

Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to move into metro Atlanta between 7 PM and 9 PM and quickly spread south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between 1 AM and 2 AM. A trace to a couple of hundredths of snow could accumulate. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system National Weather Service