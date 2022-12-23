Weather Alert: Patchy black ice Friday morning

The National Weather Service is warning of patchy black ice on the roads until 10 a.m. this morning, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Temperatures will quickly fall below freezing during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Patchy black ice will be possible with below freezing temperatures and residual moisture on the roadways, and will lead to the possibility of hazardous travel in some areas. Black ice will be most likely on local roads, bridges, and overpasses. Please use extra caution if you have to travel.

Gusty winds could cause further travel concerns in combination with black ice. Temperatures are not forecast to increase above freezing in much of north and central Georgia on Friday.

National Weather Service