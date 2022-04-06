Weather Alert: River Flood Warning in effect until late tonight for Walton and Gwinnett

The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning in effect from this evening to late tonight for the Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson. This warning affects Gwinnett and Walton counties. Flood stage is reached at 9 feet and the river is expected to crest at 9.4 feet this evening before falling back below flood stage late this evening.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Alcovy River near Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson affecting Gwinnett and Walton Counties. For the Alcovy River Basin…including Lawrenceville, Cornish Creek at Lower Jersey Rd near Covington, Oxford, Lawrenceville, Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson, Alcovy, Covington, Mansfield, High Point…Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

