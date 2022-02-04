Weather Alert: River Flood Warning issued in local area

The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning until this evening for the Alcovy River near Lawrenceville affecting Gwinnett and Walton Counties, for the Alcovy River Basin…including Jersey, Oxford, Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville, Covington, Alcovy, Mansfield, High Point.

Minor flooding is forecast. Drivers are urged to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. .

Minor flooding will continue. WHERE…Alcovy River near Lawrenceville. WHEN…Until this evening. IMPACTS…At 10 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand further into the woodlands upstream and downstream from the river gauge at New Hope Road. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 9:01 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.1 feet and falling. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 AM EST Friday was 10.4 feet. – Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 3.8 feet tomorrow morning. – Flood stage is 9 feet. National Weather Service

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall could still be possible.

Description

.WHERE…Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson. WHEN…Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions of north and central Georgia through this afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of up to one-half to one inch with locally higher amounts are possible on saturated grounds and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams will be possible. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. National Weather Service