Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended until 9:48 p.m.

Update:

This warning has been extended until 9:48 p.m. and Oconee, Morgan and Rockdale have been added to the Warning. The cities of Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle Madison and Snellville are included.

Update

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the local area including… Rockdale County in north-central Georgia… Southern DeKalb County in north-central Georgia…. Southern Gwinnett County in north-central Georgia.. Walton County in north central Georgia… . Until 915 PM EDT.

According to the National Weather Service, “at 835 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mountain Park to near Thomas Crossroads, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include… Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, Lilburn, Loganville, Hampton, Morrow, Lovejoy, Stone Mountain, Senoia and Avondale Estates. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

Update

The National Weather Service has canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning and issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, for several counties, including the following in the local area and surrounding counties, Barrow, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale, and Walton. This includes the cities of Covington, Monroe, and Winder.

Initial Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the local area until 6 p.m. today, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Locations in the warning area include: Central Rockdale County in north-central Georgia… DeKalb County in north-central Georgia… Southern Gwinnett County in north-central Georgia… Northwestern Walton County in north-central Georgia… South central Fulton County in north-central Georgia… Northern Clayton County in north-central Georgia… Northwestern Newton County in north-central Georgia…

According to the Alert, “a severe thunderstorm was located via radar over Hapeville, or near Atlanta, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Conyers, East Point, Forest Park, Snellville, College Park, Lilburn, Loganville, Clarkston, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Grayson, Lake City, Lithonia, Walnut Grove, Pine Lake and North Decatur.

For your protection, you are urged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. HAIL…1.00IN; WIND…60MPH