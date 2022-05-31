Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm warning for local area until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Walton County and surrounding area until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Central Walton County in north central Georgia… Until 630 PM EDT. At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Herndonville, or 7 miles south of Monroe, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Monroe, Social Circle, Jersey, Herndonville, Ebenezer and Pannell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

