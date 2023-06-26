Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Local area:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in northeast Georgia, Including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties until 7 p.m.

At 6 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alpharetta to near Taylorsville to near Yorkville to near Clem, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Conyers, Covington, Dallas, Jonesboro, Peachtree Corners, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna and Dunwoody.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

National Weather Service