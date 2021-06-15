Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued by National Weather Service

The following Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service at Peachtree City! BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 452 PM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021 The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Rockdale County in north central Georgia... Southeastern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Walton County in north central Georgia... Central Newton County in north central Georgia... * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Youth, or 10 miles west of Monroe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Conyers, Covington, Snellville, Loganville, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Newborn, Between, Jersey, Lakeview Estates, Georgia International Horse Park, Almon, Milstead, Youth, Starrsville, Big Haynes Creek Park, Brick Store and Rosebud. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

