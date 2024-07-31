Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the local area until 11 pm tonight, July 30

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. tonight for several arias in Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, “Scattered thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and overnight. A few may become strong to severe with damaging winds, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially across portions of north Georgia. According to current radar, the greatest risk to the local area would be between 9 and 10 p.m. this evening.

Click or tap on this link to follow the radar.





This watch includes:

BANKS BARROW BARTOW CATOOSA CHATTOOGA CHEROKEE CLARKE COBB DADE DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS ELBERT FANNIN FLOYD FORSYTH FRANKLIN FULTON GILMER GORDON GWINNETT HABERSHAM HALL HART JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON MURRAY OCONEE OGLETHORPE PAULDING PICKENS POLK RABUN ROCKDALE STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WALKER WALTON WHITE WHITFIELD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

