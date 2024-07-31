Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the local area until 11 pm tonight, July 30

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. tonight for several arias in Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, “Scattered thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and overnight. A few may become strong to severe with damaging winds, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially across portions of north Georgia. According to current radar, the greatest risk to the local area would be between 9 and 10 p.m. this evening.

Click or tap on this link to follow the radar.



This watch includes:

BANKS                BARROW              BARTOW
CATOOSA              CHATTOOGA           CHEROKEE
CLARKE               COBB                DADE
DAWSON               DEKALB              DOUGLAS
ELBERT               FANNIN              FLOYD
FORSYTH              FRANKLIN            FULTON
GILMER               GORDON              GWINNETT
HABERSHAM            HALL                HART
JACKSON              LUMPKIN             MADISON
MURRAY               OCONEE              OGLETHORPE
PAULDING             PICKENS             POLK
RABUN                ROCKDALE            STEPHENS
TOWNS                UNION               WALKER
WALTON               WHITE               WHITFIELD

