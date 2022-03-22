Weather Alert: Severe weather possible in local area overnight and during the day Wednesday

Strong to severe storms with possibility of winds, hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of severe weather overnight Tuesday and during the day Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in portions of north and central Georgia, including the counties of Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding areas.

Be weather aware Tuesday after sunset through Wednesday evening when our next round of severe weather impacts north and central Georgia! SPC Day 3 Outlook has areas along and south of I-85 in a 🟡Slight Risk🟡 for severe weather while northwest Georgia is in a 🟢Marginal Risk🟢. pic.twitter.com/KyRH9mWDur

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible over west central Georgia late tonight, after 3 AM Wednesday morning, as the strongest part of a line of thunderstorms moves in from central Alabama. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail, very heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and brief, isolated tornadoes, will continue to be possible Wednesday, mainly along and south of Interstate 85. Larger creeks and rivers may rise to near or above flood stage on Wednesday and continue high on Thursday. Please refer to river forecasts and statements for specific information.

