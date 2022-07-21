Weather Alert: Severe weather possible in local area this afternoon

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 21, 2022) – The National Weather Service at Peachtree City has issued a Hazardous Weather alert for much of north Georgia today, including the local area. The line of strong storms extending from Rome to Athens causing gusty winds, frequent lightening and heavy rainfall. Flooding is possible.

Another round of thunderstorms will possibly develop later this afternoon and could organize into a strong line of storms. The local area is in the “slight risk” area for these to potentially be strong. Damaging winds will be the main threat which could result in downed trees due to wet soils from previous days of rain. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Stay tuned for updates.

This weather pattern is possible each afternoon and evening in the local area through the weekend and into next week. However, no widespread threat is anticipated at this time.

Rain and thunderstorms continue to drop through north Georgia and the Atlanta metro this morning. With copious moisture and afternoon heating, these storms could intensify as they move south. A level 2 of 5 (Slight Risk) for today remains generally along and south of I-20. #gawx pic.twitter.com/1nWmGUjsAT — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 21, 2022