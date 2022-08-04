Weather Alert: Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm in the local area

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a significant weather advisory until 7 p.m. in the local area for the potential of a strong thunderstorm

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, southeastern Barrow, northwestern Clarke, northeastern Walton and southeastern Jackson Counties through 715 PM EDT…

At 650 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over North High Shoals, or near Watkinsville, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Bear Creek Reservoir, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville and Westgate Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

National Weather Service