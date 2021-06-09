Weather Alert: Significant Weather Advisory issued for local area

Description

The National Weather Service has issued a “Significant Weather Advisory for Walton, southeastern Barrow and northwestern Oconee counties until 6:30 p.m.

“At 553 PM EDT…a strong thunderstorm was over Monroe…moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind… pea-sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.”

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monroe, Bethlehem, Between, Good Hope, Herndonville, Gratis, Nicholasville, Pannell and Campton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL…0.25IN WIND…40MPH