Weather Alert: Snow back in the local forecast and this time it is looking more promising

For the second time this year, weather forecasters are flirting with the possibility of snow. And this time it looks like we have more of a chance of getting at least a little in the local area.

In the 10-Day forecast, weather.com is giving an 87 % chance of snow showers in the local area overnight Saturday into Sunday with snow showers continuing for a while Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has Walton and Gwinnett counties right in the mix this time, not just on the leading edge with an outside chance. The expected showfall map is showing about a 2″ snowfall for the local area.

Of course, this is four or five days out so anything can happen. But with a high of 35 and a low of 28 degrees on Sunday, it is looking more promising.

Stay tuned…. again.