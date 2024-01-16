Weather Alert: Snow showers possible this morning; Wind Chill Advisory for overnight

Potential for snow showers this morning

The local forecast for Walton County is also calling for the possibility of snow showers between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as the rain continues and the temperature drops down to 32 degrees.

Click or tap on this link for the radar showing the snow forecast for this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Actual temperatures are expected to drop down to 16 degrees by Wednesday morning.

The NWS is warning that very cold wind chills as low as zero are expected overnight with the advisory in effect from 5 p.m this afternoon. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat on Thursday and Friday; however, dangerously cold conditions will return next weekend.

