Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for ‘cold and blustery conditions’

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for very cold and blustery conditions expected for Friday night and Saturday morning.

A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds will diminish by Saturday afternoon. National Weather Service

In the local area, temperatures are expected to get down to 31 by midnight Friday and then drop down to 22 by early morning Friday and then again Saturday.

You are urged to use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia. Remember to bring your pets inside or find a way to protect them from the cold and wind. Those temperatures are dangerous to them as well. Georgia ETC will be in Monroe Friday distributing free stray to help protect those animals who are exposed to the elements.