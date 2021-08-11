Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for Morgan, Walton and Newton county

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 for west central Morgan, southeastern Walton and east central Newton counties through 6 pm.

At 515 PM EDT…a strong thunderstorm was near Rutledge, or 11 miles west of Madison…moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind…pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Social Circle, Rutledge and Hard Labor Creek State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning.