Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement issued for snow and ice accumulations over the weekend

Update

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert Special Weather Statement for snow and ice accumulations likely over north Georgia Saturday night and Sunday with black ice likely Sunday night and Monday morning. Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties of Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Rockdale, Newton and Morgan are included in this weather alert.

A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry precipitation this weekend. The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday evening. The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect and up to 6 inches of snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above 2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2 inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch of ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is expected. After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service. Natonal Weather Service

The blue is a Winter Storm Watch; the beige is the Special Weather Statement as given above.

Initial story

Everybody’s eyes are on the updating weather forecast for overnight Saturday into Sunday. With highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, the only thing we can be sure of is that it will be cold. Outside of that, the experts are refining the potential for wintry weather, of some sort, by Sunday, Jan. 16.

It is still 2 – 3 days away and there are no warnings out at this time so we’re still on weather watch with nothing conclusive to share. Below is the last detailed forecast from the National Weather Service which is predicting the potential for a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Weather.com is predicting wind with gusts of 20 – 30 mph and the potential for 1″ of accumulation of ice or snow. Wind and ice is not a good combination. But whatever we get, there is the potential for trees down and power outages and, with lows well below freezing, the roads are likely to be a problem.

So take care of your pets, check on your neighbors, stay warm, drive safely and stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

Image from National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022

National Weather Service Forecast at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022