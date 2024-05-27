Weather Alert: Special Weather statement issued for strong storms

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 2:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of strong storms for Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to Weather.com, strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, Barrow, central Forsyth, eastern Gwinnett, Banks, northwestern Clarke, northern Walton, Hall, Jackson and Madison Counties through 730 AM EDT…

At 659 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Pinefield Crossroads to near Lawrenceville, and moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include… Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Commerce, Cumming, Homer, Danielsville, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Snellville, Suwanee, Buford, Loganville, Braselton, Auburn, Flowe

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

