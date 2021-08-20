Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement issued for strong thunderstorm

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of a strong thunderstorm that will impact portions of northeaster Rockdale, southwestern Barrow, southeastern Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County. Towns impacted include Some locations in the path of this storm include Lawrenceville, Winder, Snellville, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Grayson, Walnut Grove, Between, Carl, Jersey, Bold Springs, Windsor, Harbin, Nicholasville, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park, Rosebud and Campton

A strong thunderstorm was over Grayson, or near Lawrenceville…moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind…frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

MAX HAIL SIZE… MAX WIND GUST…40MPH

National Weather Service