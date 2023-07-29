Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement issued for the local area

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for Friday, July 28, 2023, until 9 p.m. for a strong thunderstorm that is expected to impact portions of southeastern Oconee, northern Morgan, southeastern Walton and northwestern Greene Counties.

At 828 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Farmington, or 7 miles southwest of Watkinsville, moving south at 10 mph.

Hazard…Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE…Radar indicated.

Impact…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Madison, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Good Hope, Bishop, Wrayswood, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Greshamville, Farmington, and Apalachee.

Precautions: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately.

National Weather Service