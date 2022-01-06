Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement issued for very cold and windy conditions overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather statement for much of North Georgia overnight Thursday, Jan. 6 into Friday, Jan. 7, for very cold and windy conditions. According to weather.com, rain is expected from 4 to 7 p.m., but temperatures will be above freezing at that time. However, overnight they are expected to drop to the 20s and with the wind could produce really cold conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, “A strong cold front will bring cold and windy conditions to much of north Georgia tonight into Friday morning. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this evening will gradually decrease overnight. However, with the very cold, sub-freezing temperatures, wind chill values will fall into the teens across north Georgia with readings in the single digits in the mountains. Limit outdoor activities and be sure to dress appropriately if you have to be outdoors for extended periods of time.”