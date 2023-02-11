Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement on Potential for snow/rain mix in north Georgia

The National Weather Service has the local area under a Special Weather Statement warning of the potential for rain which could mix with or change to snow over north Georgia late Saturday night and Sunday with up to two inches of snow possible at elevations above 2,000 feet.

An upper level storm system is expected to move across the state late Saturday night and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves through, some of the rain will mix with or change to snow, especially at elevations above 2000 feet. At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s over most of north Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other impacts. However, at elevations above 2000 feet, temperatures should be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to 2 inches which may affects roads. There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the system. Please stay tuned for information on this potential winter storm.

National Weather Service