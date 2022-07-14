Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement on potential for strong storms in the local area

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for strong thunderstorms in until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 202 portions of Oconee, Barrow, north central Morgan, southeastern Gwinnett, Clarke, Walton, southeastern Jackson, northern Wilkes, Oglethorpe and southern Madison Counties.

At 350 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Grayson to Point Peter, and moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Lawrenceville, Winder, Monroe, Watkinsville, Lexington, Athens, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Grayson, Statham, Arcade, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Colbert and Tignall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH

National Weather Service