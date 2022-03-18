Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement on strong storms, hail and lightning

Winds of up to 50 mph and Hail potential of .75 inch

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for strong storms in Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties until 12:16 p.m.

Quote from NWS:

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Hall, northwestern Jackson, central Newton, Rockdale, southeastern Cherokee, Barrow, Forsyth, northwestern Henry, Walton, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Clayton Counties through 1215 PM EDT…

At 1123 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Birmingham to Avondale Estates to Lake Spivey, and moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Gainesville, Lawrenceville, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, Duluth, Stockbridge and Sugar Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH

National Weather Service