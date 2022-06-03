Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement on strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the local area until 7:15 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, southern Barrow, southeastern Gwinnett, Clarke, northeastern Walton, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Oglethorpe and south central Madison Counties through 715 PM EDT…

At 645 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Windsor to Bear Creek Reservoir to Colbert, and moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Winder, Athens, Statham, Winterville, Bogart, Bethlehem, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Hull, Whitehall, Athens-Clarke County, Westgate Park, Smithonia, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Windsor, Eastville, Nicholasville, Barretts Mill and James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH

National Weather Service