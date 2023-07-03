Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement warns of potential strong thunderstorm

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the potential of a strong storm possibly impacting the local area up until 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, July 2, 2023. Areas impacted include northwestern Oconee, southern Barrow, southeastern Gwinnett and northern Walton Counties.

At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Nicholasville, or near Monroe, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.

Locations impacted include… Winder, Monroe, Loganville, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bethlehem, Between, Good Hope, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Pannell, Campton and Gratis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. National Weather Service