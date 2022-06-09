Weather Alert: Special Weather Warning of strong thunderstorm over the local area until 12:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Atlanta has issued a strong thunderstorm warning over the local area until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oconee, north central Morgan and Walton Counties through 1230 AM EDT…

At 1159 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Monroe, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Monroe, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Between, Good Hope, Bishop, Jersey, Ebenezer, Eastville, Nicholasville, Pannell, Campton, Herndonville and Gratis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH