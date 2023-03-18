Weather Alert: Spring begins with freeze watches and warnings

The beginning of Spring in Georgia, and indeed the northern hemisphere, is Monday, March 20, at 5.24 p.m. But 2023 may not be the year for it to bring with it the usual warmth – at least not yet. In fact, instead it comes with yet another freeze watch.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for overnight March 18/19, and a Freeze Watch for overnight March 19/20. The Freeze Warning was for 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 19 and the Watch was for Sunday evening through Monday morning. The area includes Walton and Gwinnett as well as the surrounding counties.

Although spring doesn’t officially kick in until late afternoon Monday, it could well begin with another freeze watch or warning. Weather.com is predicting a low overnight Monday into Tuesday of 28 degrees for the local area.

For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 can be expected and for the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are possible. The NWS warns that frost and freeze conditions “will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. It is urging people to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and in order to prevent bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. In addition, anyone who has in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.