Weather Alert: Strong storms expected through 7:30 pm

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 6, 2023) The National Weather Service issued a Significant Weather Advisory for the local area including Rockdale, southern Gwinnett, Walton and north central Newton Counties through 630 PM EDT…

At 553 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gratis to near Snellville, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, nickel sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include… Monroe, Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Grayson, Walnut Grove, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Mountain Park, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park, Pannell, Rosebud, Campton, Gratis and Gum Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH