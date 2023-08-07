Weather Alert Update: ADDITIONAL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ISSUED FOR LOCAL AREA

An additional Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the local area Until 6:45 pm EDT

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has Issued A severe thunderstorm Warning For

Northeastern Rockdale county in North Central Georgia

Northwestern Oconee county in Northeastern Georgia

Barrow county in North Central Georgia

Eastern Gwinnett county in North Central Georgia

Walton county in North Central Georgia

Northeastern Newton county in North Central Georgia Until 645pm EDT.

At 607pm EDT, severe Thunderstorms Were Located Along a Line

Extending from Dacula to near Loganville to Lakeview Estates,

moving East at 45 MPH. Hazard, 60 MPH Wind Gusts and Quarter size Hail. Source, Radar Indicated. Impact, Hail Damage to Vehicles is Expected. Expect Wind Damage

to Roofs, Siding, and Trees. Locations Impacted Include

Lawrenceville, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Snellville,

Buford, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson,

Statham, Walnut Grove, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bethlehem,

Between, Good Hope, and Carl.for your Protection Move to an Interior Room on the Lowest Floor of A

Building. if you See Wind Damage…hail or Flooding…wait Until the storm Has

Passed…and then Call the National Weather Service toll Free

at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or Tweet Us your Report at Nwsatlanta Barrow, GA; Gwinnett, GA; Newton, GA; Oconee, GA; Rockdale, GA; Walton, GA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Oconee County in northeastern Georgia… Barrow County in north central Georgia… Eastern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… Clarke County in northeastern Georgia… Northern Walton County in north central Georgia… Southern Jackson County in northeastern Georgia… Until 545 PM EDT. At 504 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near County Line to Windsor, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Lawrenceville, Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Watkinsville, Athens, Snellville, Buford, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Grayson, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Hoschton, Winterville, Bogart, North High Shoals, and Bethlehem. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Update:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7, 2023 for 37 counties in Georgia including the following counties in NE and N Central Georgia:

Barrow, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale Clarke, Jackson, Oconee and Walton

Storms are still expected to begin in the late afternoon.

Initial alert:

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for storms this afternoon and into this evening, some of them possibly severe.

Weather.com has a warning of a “likely risk of severe weather today. Wind, tornadoes and hail are possible, but wind is the greatest threat.”

In the Walton County area, the storms are expected to begin around 5 p.m. this afternoon last into the 11 p.m. hour. Weather.com has storms beginning an hour earlier in Gwinnett and lasting until midnight.

“Stay aware and be prepared.”

Northern Georgia has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of

thunderstorms with damaging winds between 3 PM and 10 PM today.

This risk area includes the Atlanta Metro. The strongest storms

may produce 50 to 70 mph wind gusts, with isolated gusts near 80

mph not out of the realm of possibility. Winds of this magnitude

may cause widespread tree and power line damage if they

materialize. Please heed any warnings issued for your area. National Weather Service