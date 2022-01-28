Weather Alert Update: Fire Weather Watch added : Special Weather Statement for ‘cold and blustery conditions’ remains

Update

The National Weather Service has added a Fire Weather Watch for many locations in Georgia for Saturday, including the local area. This watch is due to low relative humidity and high wind speed which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

WIND…Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent. IMPACTS…Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. National Weather Service

Initial Story

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for very cold and blustery conditions expected for Friday night and Saturday morning.

A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds will diminish by Saturday afternoon. National Weather Service

In the local area, temperatures are expected to get down to 31 by midnight Friday and then drop down to 22 by early morning Friday and then again Saturday.

You are urged to use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia. Remember to bring your pets inside or find a way to protect them from the cold and wind. Those temperatures are dangerous to them as well. Georgia ETC will be in Monroe Friday distributing free stray to help protect those animals who are exposed to the elements.