Weather Alert Update: Flash Flood Warning issued;

Update:

There are several trees down in the Jersey/Walnut Grove area. WCFR reports 5500 block of Ashland Farm Road is blocked due to trees and powerlines down.

Update:

Flash Flood Warning issued for several counties, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding areas. City of Monroe included in the cities listed. Significant Weather Advisory – Severe Thunderstorm / Flash Flood Watch continue.

At 308 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen already not including heavy rain from yesterday’s storms. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2.5 inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Decatur, Conyers, Monroe, Dallas, Cedartown, Buchanan, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton and Kennesaw. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Update

The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for the local area. This includes Walton, Rockdale, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke Oconee and Newton counties until 3:15 p.m.

…A strong line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Banks Crossing to Panthersville…and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind… pea-sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects.

Some locations in the path of these storms include Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Commerce, Watkinsville, Danielsville, Athens, Forest Park, Snellville, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson, Lake City, Statham, Oxford and Lithonia. People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL…0.25IN WIND…40MPH

Get ready for Round 2.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for 49 counties in Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Cities included in this watch are Monroe, Covington, Watkinsville and Winder.

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. tomorrow morning.