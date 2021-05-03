Weather Alert Update: Flash Flood Watch issued through late Tuesday; Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Monday

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia and portions of central Georgia. Through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall this evening could produce additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches in some areas. On Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast which would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Update: The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Watch, but a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. this evening. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is valid for Gwinnett, Walton and surrounding counties, including Barrow, Rockdale, Clarke, Oconee – including the cities of Monroe, Watkinsville, Winder, Covington.

Update: At 3.35 p.m. the National Weather advised that the Tornado Watch for May 3 has been cancelled.

Update

WCFR is reporting multiple trees and lines down on Stone Road in the area of Paul Verner Road. Tornado watch remains in force until 4 p.m.

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Update from the National Weather Service of Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Tornado Watch remains in effect

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Northeastern Rockdale County in north-central Georgia… Southwestern Barrow County in north-central Georgia… Southeastern Gwinnett County in north-central Georgia… Northwestern Walton County in north central Georgia… Until 1230 PM EDT.

At 1153 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loganville, or 10 miles southeast of Lawrenceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Winder, Monroe, Snellville, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Bethlehem, Between, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park, Pannell, Rosebud and Campton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for north central Georgia. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

The US, National Weather Service in Atlanta area has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in Georgia, including Walton Gwinnett and several surrounding Counties until 4 p.m. today, May 3, 2021.