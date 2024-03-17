Weather Alert Update: Freeze Warning ushers in eve of spring

Update: Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for overnight tonight until 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning:

At 11.06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, Spring 2024 is finally here. But don’t pack away your winter wear just yet. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for many portions of north and central Georgia from late Monday night through to Tuesday morning. This includes Walton, Gwinnett and the surrounding counties. The prediction is that temperatures could drop down to as low as 28 degrees.

The NWS is warning that temperatures as low as that could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could cause damage to outdoor plumbing if it is not protected.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing,” the NWS noted in its alert.

