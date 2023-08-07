Weather Alert Update: NWS has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the local area today

Update:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7, 2023 for 37 counties in Georgia including the following counties in NE and N Central Georgia:

Barrow, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale Clarke, Jackson, Oconee and Walton

Storms are still expected to begin in the late afternoon.

Initial alert:

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for storms this afternoon and into this evening, some of them possibly severe.

Weather.com has a warning of a “likely risk of severe weather today. Wind, tornadoes and hail are possible, but wind is the greatest threat.”

In the Walton County area, the storms are expected to begin around 5 p.m. this afternoon last into the 11 p.m. hour. Weather.com has storms beginning an hour earlier in Gwinnett and lasting until midnight.

“Stay aware and be prepared.”

Northern Georgia has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of

thunderstorms with damaging winds between 3 PM and 10 PM today.

This risk area includes the Atlanta Metro. The strongest storms

may produce 50 to 70 mph wind gusts, with isolated gusts near 80

mph not out of the realm of possibility. Winds of this magnitude

may cause widespread tree and power line damage if they

materialize. Please heed any warnings issued for your area. National Weather Service