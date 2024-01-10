Weather Alert Update: River Flood Warning remains in effect Thursday until further notice

UPDATE FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record.

WHERE…Alcovy River near Alcovy River above Covington.

WHEN…Until further notice.

IMPACTS…At 12.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of woodlands and the natural flood plain of the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Alcovy Trestle Road.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 3:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 AM EST Thursday was 13.1 feet. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 12.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.9 feet on 02/08/2020. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia…

Alcovy River near Alcovy River below Covington affecting Newton County.

Yellow River at Rocky Plains Rd near Rocky Plains affecting Newton County.

Alcovy River near Alcovy River above Covington affecting Newton and Walton Counties.

Big Haynes Creek at Bald Rock Road near Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties.

Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron affecting Peach, Bibb, Crawford and Houston Counties.

Oconee River at Avant Mine near Oconee affecting Washington and Wilkinson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

The next statement will be issued at 300 PM.this afternoon at 400 PM EST.

INITIAL STORY

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 10, 2024) – The National Weather Service issued a River Flood Warning this morning for the Alcovy River and near the Alcovy River above Covington. This affects Walton and Newton counties.

According to the NWS, minor flooding is occurring on and near the Alcovy River above Covington. The warning was issued this morning and will remain in effect until further notice.

The National Weather Service

