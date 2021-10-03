Weather Alert Update: Significant Weather Advisory for Walton County has been extended until 3.30 p.m. Oct. 3

Update:

The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather advisory for Walton County until 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

According to the NWS, strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Walton County through 3.30 p.m. EDT…

Initial alert:

“A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Walton County through 300 PM EDT… At 2.36 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Between, or near Monroe, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain,” NWS reports. This was indicated by radar. “IMPACT…Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Monroe, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Between, Jersey, Gratis, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth, Pannell and Campton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.”